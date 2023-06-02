TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,351,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 45,022 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.43% of TE Connectivity worth $155,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 977.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.29. 85,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $138.24.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 35.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.25.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

