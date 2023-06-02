TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,280 ($28.18) and last traded at GBX 2,300 ($28.42). Approximately 75,944 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 66,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,355 ($29.10).

TBC Bank Group Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 427.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,324.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,299.26.

TBC Bank Group Company Profile

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

Further Reading

