TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 850,079 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 437,823 shares.The stock last traded at $10.71 and had previously closed at $10.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on TaskUs from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TaskUs from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on TaskUs from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on TaskUs from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on TaskUs from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Get TaskUs alerts:

TaskUs Trading Up 6.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TaskUs

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. TaskUs had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $235.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.98 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the third quarter worth $60,000. 27.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TaskUs

(Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.