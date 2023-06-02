Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Increased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,992 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 122,068.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after buying an additional 4,789,982 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Target by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,466,000 after buying an additional 1,401,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after buying an additional 852,361 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 993,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,367,000 after buying an additional 643,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,902,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.72.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,058,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.55. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 73.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

