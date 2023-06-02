Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,664,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,033,193,000 after purchasing an additional 67,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,999,000 after acquiring an additional 71,685 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,302,000 after acquiring an additional 47,891 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 446,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,059,000 after acquiring an additional 15,319 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 427,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,590,000 after buying an additional 70,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total value of $99,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HII traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,246. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.51 and a 52-week high of $260.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HII. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

