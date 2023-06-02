Tanfield Group (LON:TAN) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Tanfield Group PLC (LON:TAN – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 3.24 ($0.04). Approximately 215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 31,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

Tanfield Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £5.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 60.22, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.10.

Tanfield Group Company Profile

Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC also, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.

