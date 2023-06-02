TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Trading Up 0.7%

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) was up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €7.63 ($8.20) and last traded at €7.43 ($7.99). Approximately 456,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 416,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.38 ($7.93).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TEG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($6.99) price target on TAG Immobilien in a report on Friday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €11.90 ($12.80) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.60) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Baader Bank set a €7.00 ($7.53) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($11.83) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

TAG Immobilien Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of €7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.77.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

