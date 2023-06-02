Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Gap Up to $38.16

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.16, but opened at $39.96. Surgery Partners shares last traded at $39.49, with a volume of 146,353 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average of $32.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $666.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.16 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Equities analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 7,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $261,105.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,802.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 7,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $261,105.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,802.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $50,236.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,527,165.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,656 shares of company stock worth $908,964. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,853,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,092,000 after buying an additional 3,719,766 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 1,062.9% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,700,000 after buying an additional 2,844,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Surgery Partners by 268.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,193,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,658 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Surgery Partners by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,479,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Surgery Partners by 2.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,904,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,626,000 after purchasing an additional 513,573 shares during the last quarter.

About Surgery Partners

(Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.