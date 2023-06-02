Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) VP Sells $45,825.00 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,520.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Trousdale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $44,200.00.

On Friday, May 12th, William Trousdale sold 976 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $17,548.48.

On Monday, May 15th, William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $45,575.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, William Trousdale sold 465 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $9,076.80.

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $18.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.99. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $23.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.05 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNCY. TheStreet raised Sun Country Airlines from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,066,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,924,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,420,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,547,000 after purchasing an additional 506,993 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,204,000.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

