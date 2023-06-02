Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Shares Down 0.6%

Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €15.86 ($17.05) and last traded at €15.99 ($17.19). Approximately 211,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 410,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.08 ($17.29).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SZU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.50 ($16.67) price target on shares of Südzucker in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Warburg Research set a €18.60 ($20.00) price target on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Südzucker Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is €17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is €15.83.

Südzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

