Substratum (SUB) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $114,624.11 and approximately $8.30 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 33.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006384 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026080 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019803 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00016186 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001096 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,179.23 or 1.00005036 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00024299 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

