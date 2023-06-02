Substratum Market Capitalization Tops $114,692.96 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 61.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Substratum has a total market cap of $114,692.96 and approximately $1.83 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 33% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. More information can be found at https://substratum.net."

