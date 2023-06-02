StockNews.com Upgrades First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) to “Sell”

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.
AG has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.
Shares of AG stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,442,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,613,901. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61.
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.
