StockNews.com Upgrades First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) to “Sell”

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

AG has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of AG stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,442,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,613,901. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 168.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

