StockNews.com Lowers V.F. (NYSE:VFC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Williams Trading raised V.F. from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded V.F. from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.42.

V.F. Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:VFC opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.61. V.F. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $51.38.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. V.F.’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that V.F. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.10%.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in V.F. in the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 38.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,654,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,428,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Articles

