StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENGGet Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal stock opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. ENGlobal has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The construction company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 134.26% and a negative net margin of 45.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the first quarter worth $1,064,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ENGlobal by 492.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 208,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ENGlobal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,886 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ENGlobal during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in ENGlobal by 36.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. 8.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.

