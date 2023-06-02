StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal stock opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. ENGlobal has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The construction company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 134.26% and a negative net margin of 45.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter.
ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.
