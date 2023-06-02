StockNews.com Downgrades Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) to Hold

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Stephens raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $204.88 on Wednesday. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $138.88 and a fifty-two week high of $253.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.01.

Insider Activity at Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by $0.43. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 31.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 2,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.60, for a total value of $666,276.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 614.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 66.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 236.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

