StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.60.

Verastem Trading Up 1,082.4 %

NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $12.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.56. Verastem has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Verastem

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Verastem will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Verastem by 23.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 19,837 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Verastem by 10.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 108,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Verastem by 126.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 203,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 113,527 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Verastem during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Verastem by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

