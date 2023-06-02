StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Superior Industries International stock opened at $3.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $97.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 3.90. Superior Industries International has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $7.38.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.13 million. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 76.52%.

In related news, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 18,845 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $134,553.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,923.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Kevin Martin Burke sold 60,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $395,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,921.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 18,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $134,553.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,923.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 122,836 shares of company stock valued at $613,532 and have sold 156,805 shares valued at $1,023,914. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Superior Industries International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 868.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

