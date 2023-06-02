StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Superior Industries International Price Performance
Superior Industries International stock opened at $3.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $97.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 3.90. Superior Industries International has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $7.38.
Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.13 million. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 76.52%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Superior Industries International
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Industries International
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Superior Industries International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 868.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.
Superior Industries International Company Profile
Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Superior Industries International (SUP)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.