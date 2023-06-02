StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $2.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $2.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MediciNova by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MediciNova by 5.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MediciNova by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MediciNova by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 28,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

