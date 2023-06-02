StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Intellicheck Trading Up 8.5 %

Intellicheck stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.00 million, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.62. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $3.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35.

Institutional Trading of Intellicheck

Intellicheck ( NYSE:IDN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a negative return on equity of 20.26%. Research analysts forecast that Intellicheck will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 10.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intellicheck by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

