StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
GLBS opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. Globus Maritime has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 million, a P/E ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%.
Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It owns, operates, and manages dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
