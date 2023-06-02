StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Trading Up 2.2 %

GLBS opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. Globus Maritime has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 million, a P/E ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

Institutional Trading of Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Globus Maritime by 733.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 207,259 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It owns, operates, and manages dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Further Reading

