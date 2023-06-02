Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Trading 8.8% Higher

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.19 and last traded at $46.19. 49,313 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 104,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Stock Yards Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.41 per share, with a total value of $49,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,398.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.71 per share, with a total value of $26,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $193,076.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,823 shares of company stock valued at $143,248. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,983,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,841,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,245,000 after buying an additional 64,896 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,663,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,106,000 after buying an additional 311,114 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,148,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

