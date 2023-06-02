Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 306,777 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 55% compared to the typical daily volume of 198,374 call options.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWZ traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.38. 27,990,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,614,805. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $35.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average is $28.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 582.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,038,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,960,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980,057 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,238,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 699.4% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,604,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,121 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,724,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,248,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

