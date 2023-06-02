Steven D. Cohan Sells 80,000 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $7,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Copart Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $87.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,772,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,806. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.28 and its 200-day moving average is $70.40. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $89.79.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,909,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063,518 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,519,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525,968 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,098,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $256,878,000. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.