Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Price Performance

Shares of SPLP stock opened at $42.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $926.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Steel Partners has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $47.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.92.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The conglomerate reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $422.62 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 5,112 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $118,547.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,709.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $118,547.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,709.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $229,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 186,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,851.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,961 shares of company stock valued at $916,689. Company insiders own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Steel Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,308,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,785,000 after purchasing an additional 80,840 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Partners by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Partners by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

