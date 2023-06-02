Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Price Performance
Shares of SPLP stock opened at $42.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $926.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Steel Partners has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $47.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.92.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The conglomerate reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $422.62 million during the quarter.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Steel Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,308,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,785,000 after purchasing an additional 80,840 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Partners by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Partners by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Steel Partners Company Profile
Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.
