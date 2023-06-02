SQI Diagnostics (CVE:SQD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SQI Diagnostics (CVE:SQD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of C$0.25 million during the quarter.

SQI Diagnostics Trading Down 22.2 %

CVE:SQD traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,198. SQI Diagnostics has a 1-year low of C$0.02 and a 1-year high of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 464.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$14.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08.

About SQI Diagnostics

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes rapid diagnostic testing services for healthcare providers, patients, and consumers worldwide. The company also offers TOR-dx, a lung test, which enables the surgeon to assess the health of the donor's lung; and a COVID-19 at-home antibody test kit; the RALI-Dx, a COVID-19 severity triage lab test; and RALI-fast, a COVID-19 severity triage POC test.

