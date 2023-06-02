SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Trading Down 2.2%

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.08 and last traded at $27.08. 16,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 675,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.69.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.01.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,106 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $34,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,767. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 278.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 62,298 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,880,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,602,000 after acquiring an additional 18,674 shares during the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

