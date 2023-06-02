Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.68 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse updated its Q2 guidance to $0.02-$0.15 EPS.

SPWH opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.44. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $11.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 509.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 535.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPWH shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

