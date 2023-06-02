SpectralCast Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at SpectralCast in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NTAP. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.81.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $71.96 on Thursday. NetApp has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $79.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.08.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $144,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,314,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,250 shares of company stock worth $1,806,885. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in NetApp by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in NetApp by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

