SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.49

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.49 and last traded at $41.40, with a volume of 1370 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.04.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $765.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. KWB Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 461,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,929,000 after purchasing an additional 135,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

