SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. SpartanNash’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. SpartanNash updated its FY23 guidance to $2.20-2.35 EPS.

SpartanNash Price Performance

Shares of SPTN opened at $21.34 on Friday. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $749.46 million, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.68.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 90.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpartanNash

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SpartanNash in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

