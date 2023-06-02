Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Bought by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Sonos were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,829,000 after purchasing an additional 78,967 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 136,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,246 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 216,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 125,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sonos

In other news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $93,384.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,617.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $93,384.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,177 shares in the company, valued at $449,617.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Conrad sold 12,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $246,118.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,671 shares in the company, valued at $820,990.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,662 shares of company stock worth $376,508 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Trading Up 1.7 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:SONO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.56. 1,091,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,591. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $24.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.50. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.18, a P/E/G ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 1.85.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Sonos from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Sonos Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.