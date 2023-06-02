Solarvest BioEnergy (CVE:SVS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (CVE:SVS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 148198 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Solarvest BioEnergy Stock Down 33.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$607,600.00, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07.

Solarvest BioEnergy Company Profile

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc engages in the development of algal-based production systems to produce natural based green commercial products in Canada and internationally. It provides human nutrition products, including omega-3; clean energy production system enables for continuous hydrogen production; and pharmaceutical ingredients for human health comprising cannabinoids in algae and bone morphogenetic protein for the treatment of repairing bone fractures.

