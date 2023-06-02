SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Sold by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the period. SoFi Technologies accounts for about 2.2% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.14.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,578,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,199,969. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.58. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $523,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 161,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 108,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,488,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,301,477.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $523,260.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 341,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,266 in the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Stories

