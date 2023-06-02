SLR Investment Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.137 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.

SLR Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 98.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.5%.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLR Investment Trading Up 2.0 %

SLRC opened at $14.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $774.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.64. SLR Investment has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $54.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.73 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 11.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other SLR Investment news, insider Shiraz Kajee acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,775. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SLR Investment news, insider Shiraz Kajee acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,775. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 34,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $552,662.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,267,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,152,428.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 95,422 shares of company stock worth $1,490,621 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLR Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 77,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 614.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the second quarter worth $30,000. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered SLR Investment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Compass Point lowered their price target on SLR Investment from $15.75 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SLR Investment from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

About SLR Investment

(Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.