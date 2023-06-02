SLR Investment Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2023

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRCGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.137 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.

SLR Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 98.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.5%.

SLR Investment Trading Up 2.0 %

SLRC opened at $14.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $774.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.64. SLR Investment has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRCGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $54.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.73 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 11.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SLR Investment news, insider Shiraz Kajee acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,775. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SLR Investment news, insider Shiraz Kajee acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,775. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 34,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $552,662.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,267,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,152,428.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 95,422 shares of company stock worth $1,490,621 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLR Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 77,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 614.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the second quarter worth $30,000. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered SLR Investment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Compass Point lowered their price target on SLR Investment from $15.75 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SLR Investment from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

About SLR Investment

(Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments.

Further Reading

Dividend History for SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.