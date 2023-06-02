SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Katherine Schuelke Sells 910 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) Director Katherine Schuelke sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $91,327.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,362.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Katherine Schuelke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Katherine Schuelke sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.32, for a total transaction of $131,320.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM traded up $3.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.87. 248,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,958. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $73.10 and a 12 month high of $234.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.18 and a 200-day moving average of $112.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SITM shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SiTime from $140.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of SiTime from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in SiTime in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in SiTime by 308.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in SiTime by 14,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

