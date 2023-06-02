Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as high as C$0.40. Sierra Metals shares last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 175,800 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.87, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of C$65.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.70.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The mining company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$62.66 million during the quarter. Sierra Metals had a negative return on equity of 54.30% and a negative net margin of 44.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

