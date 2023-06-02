Shaker Investments LLC OH Sells 13,854 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Shaker Investments LLC OH lessened its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,167 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,854 shares during the period. Fortinet makes up about 1.2% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,136,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,145 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fortinet by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,127 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Fortinet by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,851,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,367 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Fortinet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,433,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,827,000 after purchasing an additional 130,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,171,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,948,000 after purchasing an additional 318,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,554,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,941. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. The firm has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.51. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $71.29.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $358,823.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,887,038.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,887,038.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,767. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTNT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.30.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

