Shaker Investments LLC OH Raises Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,169,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,888,076. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.85. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $106.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.30.

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

