Shaker Investments LLC OH Has $3.12 Million Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Shaker Investments LLC OH lessened its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,631 shares during the quarter. Concentrix makes up approximately 1.9% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Concentrix from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet cut Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

Concentrix stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,542. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $84.03 and a 52 week high of $163.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.49.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.08). Concentrix had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

