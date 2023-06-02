Shaker Investments LLC OH Boosts Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.14.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded up $12.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.42. 137,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,523. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.69 and a 200 day moving average of $284.84. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $365.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

