Shaker Investments LLC OH Boosts Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,117,860.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,335.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Henry Schein news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,117,860.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,335.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,897,599.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,501.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,332 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.39. 219,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,133. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.79 and its 200-day moving average is $80.77. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on HSIC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

Featured Stories

