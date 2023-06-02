Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 4,738 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,114 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,028,100,000 after buying an additional 984,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,608,491,000 after buying an additional 682,827 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,362,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,612,331,000 after buying an additional 133,973 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 4.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,194,268,000 after buying an additional 595,267 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,058,401 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,059,924,000 after buying an additional 289,834 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

NIKE Stock Up 3.3 %

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 220,282 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,640 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.05. 4,543,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,268,164. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $164.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.