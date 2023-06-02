Seven Eight Capital LP Raises Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 320.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,926 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,611 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.0% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $4.23 on Friday, hitting $327.85. 389,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,310. The company has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $331.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.98. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $243.17 and a 52-week high of $354.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $299.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.61, for a total value of $604,705.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,045 shares in the company, valued at $16,231,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,273 shares of company stock worth $19,062,265. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.