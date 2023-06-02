Seven Eight Capital LP Has $3.02 Million Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Enphase Energy comprises 0.8% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENPH. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $281.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.48.

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $182.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,637. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.15 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.72 and its 200 day moving average is $228.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

