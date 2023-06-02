SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Posts Earnings Results

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 89.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:S traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.73. The stock had a trading volume of 17,152,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,117,370. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average is $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 0.52.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $26,484.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 391,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,748,294.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 115,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $2,361,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 562,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,479,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $26,484.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 391,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,748,294.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 476,537 shares of company stock valued at $8,216,074. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on S. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

