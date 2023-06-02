SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Stock Price Down 0.6%

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.72. 137,316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 354,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform-speculative” rating on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80.

Institutional Trading of SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group ( NASDAQ:SLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 36.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 36,396 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. Its product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

