Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SELB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Selecta Biosciences from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Selecta Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Selecta Biosciences Trading Up 5.9 %

SELB traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.25. 2,039,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,321. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. The firm has a market cap of $191.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.17. Selecta Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.60 million. Selecta Biosciences had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 17.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its portfolio includes pipeline, autoimmune, gene therapy, and biologic therapy. The company was founded by Omid C.

