SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.43

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

SEI Investments has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. SEI Investments has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SEI Investments to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

SEI Investments Stock Up 1.6 %

SEIC stock opened at $57.46 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.46.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $469.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $877,843.54. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,568,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,329,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $3,654,155.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,583,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,970,989.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $877,843.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,568,128 shares in the company, valued at $480,329,255.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,021 shares of company stock worth $6,551,993. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SEI Investments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEIC. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

