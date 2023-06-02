SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.43

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

SEI Investments has raised its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. SEI Investments has a payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SEI Investments to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $57.46 on Friday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $469.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,019,994.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,749,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,732,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $877,843.54. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,568,128 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $480,329,255.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,021 shares of company stock worth $6,551,993 in the last 90 days. 25.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 670.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,092,000 after buying an additional 5,673,374 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $31,250,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,873,000 after purchasing an additional 452,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,770,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $677,405,000 after purchasing an additional 311,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 317,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,247,000 after purchasing an additional 153,364 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

